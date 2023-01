Carthage city officials were sworn in at a ceremony held at City Hall on Monday, January 2, 2022. The ceremony was well attended with all chairs filled, several standing inside, and many standing outside.

Laurie Henderson, Mayor; Britt Barnes, Alderman Ward 1; Marcus Williams, Alderman Ward 2; Robin Burgess, Alderman Ward 3; and Josh Stokes, Alderman Ward 4 were all sworn into office today by Judge Vernon Cotten.