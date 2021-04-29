Mayor Brian Gomillion Appointed By Mississippi Municipal League to Serve on Council

Mayor Brian Gomillion has been appointed by the MS Municipal League to serve on the the Mississippi Coordinating Council for Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Systems, also known as the Mississippi GIS Council. Established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2003, the coordinating council is responsible for coordination of remote sensing and geographic information system activities.

The GIS Council coordinates the many successful governmental GIS efforts in Mississippi to ensure everyone’s best available data is easily shared. State, local, and non-profit interests are all represented. Other members of the Council include directors of many state agencies or their appointees.