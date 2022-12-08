HomeLocalMeetings Planned, Website Launched to Identify Broadband Gaps

Meetings Planned, Website Launched to Identify Broadband Gaps

The new state agency that’s overseeing the expansion of high-speed internet across Mississippi is trying to find out which neighborhoods across the state– down to the individual street addresses– can’t get broadband service.  Kosciusko native Sally Doty heads the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM).  She says they’re holding a series of community meetings to get specific information.  And now, BEAM has launched a new website (www.broadbandms.com) to identify unserved and underserved areas.  Those with no internet service can contact BEAM by calling or texting (601) 439-2535.

 

