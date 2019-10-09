Meridian Man Sentenced to over 15 Years in Prison for Possession and Distribution of Crack Cocaine and Methamphetamine

Meridian, Miss. – Jermaine Scott a/k/a “Jitty,” 41, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to 188 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession and distribution of crack cocaine and methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. Scott was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

On May 9, 2017, Scott met with a confidential source for the East Mississippi Drug Task Force at his residence in Meridian. Scott showed the confidential source how to make crack. Once the crack was complete, he sold the confidential source the crack and some methamphetamine for $1,500. The Drug Enforcement Administration laboratory confirmed the crack to be approximately 30.20 grams with 55% purity and the methamphetamine to be approximately 28.89 grams with 98% purity.

Scott was subsequently charged with one count of distributing 28 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base and one count of distributing at least 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. He pled guilty before Judge Jordan on June 3, 2019.

The case is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Keesha Middleton.