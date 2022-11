Monday, November 14, 2022

1:18 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 in front of Sonic. No injuries were reported.

1:57 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call reporting that shots were fired on Pepper Ridge Rd near the Lena area. Deputies investigated but found nothing suspicious.

3:36 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to two vehicles that were racing on Wright Rd.