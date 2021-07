Mercy Reigns is providing a special food bank service. Miss Mississippi Diamond, Emily Keen will be present to help. The event is today and tomorrow until the food runs out. Mercy Reigns is inviting you once again to come out and Meet Miss Emily Keen and spread the word. There will be food bags available to all. For more information call 601-697-3624 or just drop by 513 Hwy 16E in Carthage.