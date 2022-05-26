Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce Announces: Mississippi Farm Marketplace

Farmers statewide can now register at no cost to sell direct to consumers during the growing season, through the Mississippi Farm Marketplace.

As an online service to Mississippi Farmers and Consumers, Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce founded the Mississippi Farm Marketplace where producers can list all types of agricultural products and foods for sale directly to consumers.

Farmers can register your products, and consumers looking to buy local, Mississippi grown and raised products need look no further than the Mississippi Farm Marketplace, a service of the Mississippi Market Bulletin. Check out the Mississippi Farm Marketplace by clicking here.