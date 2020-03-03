Mississippi gets about $16M from new lottery since November

(AP) Mississippi has collected about $16 million from a state lottery that started operating in November.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Monday that it deposited nearly $8.4 million into the state treasury on Feb. 20.
That is the net proceeds from lottery games played during January.
The state received $7.6 million from lottery games played during December.
For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from Mississippi lottery revenue will go to infrastructure needs.
After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education.
List of local lottery retailers:
Philadelphia:
- Bobby’s Country Store- 11110 Hwy 16 East, Philadelphia, MS
- CEFCO CONVENIENCE STORE #505- 1534 HWY 16 WEST, PHILADELPHIA, MS
- JK FOOD MART- 15121 HIGHWAY 16 W, PHILADELPHIA, MS
- MAIN STREET JUNCTION 294 W BEACON ST. , PHILADELPHIA, MS
- Murphy Oil USA-#5711- 1008 W. Beacon St., Philadelphia, MS
- NANCE’S NORTHSIDE SHORTSTOP- 12070 PECAN, PHILADELPHIA, MS 39350
- O’NEALS OF PHILADELPHIA- 1006 HOLLAND AVE, PHILADELPHIA, MS 39350
- PHILADELPHIA DISCOUNT TOBACCO – 804 HOLLAND AVE, PHILADELPHIA, MS
Carthage:
- SHELL MART CARTHAGE 502 HWY 16 E, CARTHAGE, MS
- Murphy Oil USA- #5813 – 905 Hwy 16 W., Carthage, MS
- MICHAEL’S 13 LLC 1211 GRAND AVE. , LENA, MS
- JR FOOD MART #329 – 208 HIGHWAY 16 EAST, CARTHAGE
- HWY 35 GAS & GROCERY 1310 HWY 35 N, CARTHAGE, MS
- HWY 16 STOP N GO FOOD MART- 713 HWY 16 E, CARTHAGE , MS
- GOLDI MART LLC 809 HIGHWAY 35 S, CARTHAGE, MS 39051
- Fair Market-Carthage 305 Hwy 35 S., Carthage, MS