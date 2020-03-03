Mississippi gets about $16M from new lottery since November

(AP) Mississippi has collected about $16 million from a state lottery that started operating in November.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Monday that it deposited nearly $8.4 million into the state treasury on Feb. 20.

That is the net proceeds from lottery games played during January.

The state received $7.6 million from lottery games played during December.

For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from Mississippi lottery revenue will go to infrastructure needs.

After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education.

List of local lottery retailers:

Philadelphia:



Bobby’s Country Store- 11110 Hwy 16 East, Philadelphia, MS

CEFCO CONVENIENCE STORE #505- 1534 HWY 16 WEST, PHILADELPHIA, MS

JK FOOD MART- 15121 HIGHWAY 16 W, PHILADELPHIA, MS

MAIN STREET JUNCTION 294 W BEACON ST. , PHILADELPHIA, MS

Murphy Oil USA-#5711- 1008 W. Beacon St., Philadelphia, MS

NANCE’S NORTHSIDE SHORTSTOP- 12070 PECAN, PHILADELPHIA, MS 39350

O’NEALS OF PHILADELPHIA- 1006 HOLLAND AVE, PHILADELPHIA, MS 39350

PHILADELPHIA DISCOUNT TOBACCO – 804 HOLLAND AVE, PHILADELPHIA, MS

Carthage:

