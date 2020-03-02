Mississippi gets money for transportation after flooding

Mississippi is receiving millions of federal dollars to pay for transportation needs after natural disasters.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced emergency funding for projects around the nation.

Mississippi’s share is more than $16 million. More than $10 million of that is to repair damage caused by flooding during February.

Some roads collapsed during heavy rains. Nearly $6 million is to repair damage caused during flooding in December 2018.

And, $650,000 is for damage on federal lands because of heavy rain from February to April 2019. (AP)