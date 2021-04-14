Mississippi Health Officer: Refrain from J&J Vaccine for Now

Mississippi’s top public health official says he’s telling health care providers to refrain from using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while federal agencies investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday that health care providers should wait for “additional guidance” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Dobbs also says people who’ve received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination “should not be overly concerned.” Nearly 42,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination have been administered in Mississippi. That’s about 3% of the nearly 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in state. AP)