Mississippi Native Sarah Thomas Makes History As First Female Super Bowl Referee

Sarah Thomas is making history for Mississippi and in Professional Football. Born in Pascagoula and currently living in Central Mississippi, her groundbreaking career is represented by seasons of firsts. According to Wikipedia, “Thomas was the first woman to officiate a major college football game, the first to officiate a bowl game, and the first to officiate in a Big Stadium. On April 8, 2015, Thomas was hired as the first full-time female official in NFL history.” Tonight she serves as first woman to referee the Super Bowl.