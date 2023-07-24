HomeAttalaMississippi Sales Tax Holiday set for this weekend

Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday set for this weekend

Shoppers in Mississippi will once again get a break on the back to school shopping with the annual Sales Tax Holiday.

Beginning Friday, July 28 at 12:01 AM, shoppers in the Magnolia State won’t have to pay sales tax on certain clothing and footwear items that cost less than $100.

The tax free savings will end Saturday, July 29 at midnight.

According to the MS Department of Revenue, clothing is “any article of apparel designed to be worn on the human body.”

Likewise, footwear is anything designed to be worn on the feet with the exception of skis, roller blades, skates, etc.

School supplies like backpacks, calculators, and notebooks will also be tax free.

A complete list of eligible items can be found HERE.

