Mississippi Senate OKs teacher pay raise, plan goes to House

Senators raise their hands, signifying the desire to be added as co-authors to Senate Bill 2001, legislation that would raise most public school teacher salaries by $1,000 and bring starting salaries to $37,000, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The bill passed the Senate. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A plan to give Mississippi teachers at least a $1,000 pay raise has won unanimous approval in the state Senate.

The pay bill passed with bipartisan support Wednesday. It now goes to the House.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he wants a multiyear plan to increase some of the lowest salaries in the nation.

Most teachers and teachers’ assistants would receive $1,000.

Teachers in the first two years of their careers would receive raises of $1,100. That’s an effort to boost the beginning salaries

The state Department of Education average teacher pay in Mississippi last school year was $45,105. (AP)