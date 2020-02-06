Mississippi Senate OKs teacher pay raise, plan goes to House

A plan to give Mississippi teachers at least a $1,000 pay raise has won unanimous approval in the state Senate.
The pay bill passed with bipartisan support Wednesday. It now goes to the House.
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he wants a multiyear plan to increase some of the lowest salaries in the nation.
Most teachers and teachers’ assistants would receive $1,000.
Teachers in the first two years of their careers would receive raises of $1,100. That’s an effort to boost the beginning salaries
The state Department of Education average teacher pay in Mississippi last school year was $45,105. (AP)