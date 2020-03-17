Mississippi State Ticket Refund Information

STARKVILLE – Following the SEC’s announcement Tuesday to cancel all regular-season conference and non-conference competitions for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, Mississippi State Athletics announced ticket refund information for season ticket holders and fans that have purchased single-game tickets for impacted MSU baseball games. Those who purchased individual game tickets will be refunded.

The MSU Ticket Office offers the following options related to the value of season ticket payments:

Prorated refund for the 2020 baseball season Prorated credit toward the 2021 baseball season

NOTE: These are your only options and if you have not contacted the MSU Ticket Office by the deadline of March 31, you will by default be choosing the prorated refund option. (Option 1).

Option 1: PRORATED REFUND FOR THE 2020 BASEBALL SEASON

A season ticket holder/mobile access pass holder will receive a prorated season ticket refund in the value of the remaining canceled games. All amounts related to tickets, parking, and annual Bulldog Club seat donation will be refunded (including Left Field Lounge); or, you may choose to convert your Bulldog Club seat donation into a tax-deductible gift to the 2020 Bulldog Club Scholarship fund.

The annual Bulldog Club seat donation must have already been paid in order to receive any prorated refund or to convert it to a tax-deductible gift.

Each Bulldog Club member should consult his or her tax advisor regarding any federal or state income tax consequences related to this refund.

The ticket office and Bulldog Club staffs are working under a limited essential staff only scenario mandated by Mississippi State University. Your patience is greatly appreciated.

OPTION 2: Prorated CREDIT TOWARD THE 2021 BASEBALL SEASON

A season ticket holder/mobile access pass holder will be given a prorated credit for the value of their season ticket cost – including tickets, parking, and annual Bulldog Club seat donation. This credit will cover a prorated portion of the season ticket holder’s 2021 baseball tickets, parking, and annual Bulldog Club seat donation, if already paid. (This includes Diamond Suites, Triple Crown Club, Rooftop Club and Double Play pass holders and Left Field Lounge).

If the annual Bulldog Club seat donation has not been paid in full, any portion above the value necessary to cover the amount of games played will be moved to the 2021 allocation.

WHAT THE MSU TICKET OFFICE IS ASKING FROM SEASON TICKET HOLDERS:

The MSU Ticket office is ONLY needing to know if you would like to choose the prorated credit option (Option 2).

needing to know if you would like to choose the prorated credit option (Option 2). The DEADLINE to notify the ticket office if you would like to choose Option 2 is March 31 .

to notify the ticket office if you would like to choose Option 2 is . The MSU Ticket office DOES NOT need to know if you would like to choose the prorated refund option (Option 1).

need to know if you would like to choose the prorated refund option (Option 1). The Bulldog Club needs to be notified by email (preferably) at [email protected] or phone at 662-325-3074 by March 31, if you would like your seat donation to be converted to a 2020 tax-deductible gift to the Scholarship Fund.

TICKET OFFICE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What are my options as a season ticket holder for the 2020 baseball season?

OPTION 1: Prorated refund for the 2020 baseball season

All season ticket holders will be given a prorated refund for the value of the remaining canceled games. All amounts related to tickets, parking, and annual Bulldog Club seat donation will be refunded.

OPTION 2: Prorated credit toward the 2021 baseball season

If a season ticket holder would prefer a prorated credit for the value of the canceled games including tickets, parking, and annual Bulldog Club seat donation, please contact the MSU Ticket Office. Any season ticket holder who has not contacted the ticket office by March 31 will automatically receive the prorated refund. All refunds will be processed by May 1.

What if I am a Farm Bureau Triple Crown Club, Double Play, or Rooftop pass holder?

The same options apply to any of these pass holders that apply to season ticket holders. Please let the Bulldog Club know by the March 31 deadline if you would like a credit, otherwise if no communication is made, your pass will be refunded.

What is the deadline for me to choose the prorated credit option?

The deadline is March 31. Please email the ticket office at [email protected] or contact us at 662-325-2600. (Please note if you plan to choose the prorated credit (Option 2) and choose to contact via phone, the ticket office is working under a limited essential staff only scenario mandated by Mississippi State University. Your patience is greatly appreciated.

What are my options if I purchased the Mobile Access Pass season ticket?

The same options apply to Mobile Access Pass holders that apply to season ticket holders. Please let the Ticket Office know by the March 31 deadline if you would like a credit, otherwise if no communication is made, your pass will be refunded.

I purchased tickets to select individual games and also have unused Flex plan vouchers, what are my options?

The MSU Ticket office will refund you in the form of payment used to make these purchases. You do not need to contact the ticket office and let them know. The MSU Ticket Office is going to refund all individual games that were canceled and any unused flex plan vouchers. All refunds will be processed by May 1.

What happens if I purchased tickets to the SEC Baseball Tournament?

The MSU Ticket office will refund you in the form of payment used to make these purchases. You do not need to contact the ticket office and let them know. All refunds will be processed by May 1.

How will I get my refund?

The MSU Ticket office will refund all credit card payments back to the same credit card use for the purchase. If you paid with cash or check the MSU Ticket office will mail you back a check for the amount owed. All refunds will be processed by May 1. (If a check is to be mailed to you please allow an additional 4 weeks from May 1 for the University to issue payment).

What if there were multiple payers on my account for the 2020 season?

If you choose Option 1 (prorated refund) the MSU Ticket Office and Bulldog Club will refund all payments using the payment method on record (check, credit card, etc.). Refunds will not be issued to a third party.

If you choose Option 2 (prorated credit for 2021 season) prorated payments for tickets, parking passes, Bulldog Club donations, and premium access passes will be transferred to the 2021 season regardless of who made the payment.

How is the prorated refund calculated?

Each game in a season ticket package has an assigned value. The prorated refund is the cumulative value of the remaining games on the 2020 baseball schedule that were not played. The refund was calculated to be 74 percent of the total value of the season ticket but was actually based on the value of those games.

The value of the prorated refund on all other items (parking passes, Bulldog Club seat donations, premium access passes, etc.) was calculated by dividing the total amount by 31 (total number of home games) then multiplying by 19 (number of home games missed).

How will this affect my Bulldog Club priority points?

Regardless of which option you choose, your lifetime giving points will not be affected. Your current year giving points will be reduced if you choose to accept a prorated credit for the 2021 season and move a portion of your current year giving into the 2021 drive year. For more information on the Bulldog Club priority points system, please visit msubulldogclub.com.