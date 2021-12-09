Molestation and Grand Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

ANTONIOUS RICHARD BACKSTROM, 35, of Preston, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

NATHAN M BELL, 31, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000.

SHANE BELL, 46, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

BRITTNEY BENAMON, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SARAH ANN BILLY-KING, 32, of Conehatta, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

ANGELA JOHNSON BRANHAM, 43, of Starkville, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

DEVIN TREY CHARLIE, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

KEVIN LEE CRAPPS, 40, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

RAMEY DAN, 46, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $0.

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 20, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Violation of Protection Order, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

JORDAN FORST, 23, of Pearl, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

CHRISTOPHER GIOVANNI GARCIA, 33, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHIRLEY R HOPSON, 62, of Lauderdale, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.

JENNIFER L HOUSTON, 45, of Philadelphia, Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $600.

KENDRICK LERAY JEFFERSON, 30, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $400, $60, $300, $800.