Multi-State Highway Patrol Launches Holiday Safety Enforcement

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has announced that they will be working together with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Louisiana State Police, to enhance safety with an intensified enforcement effort on Interstate 10 called “10-8 on 10, One Road, One Mission.”

Troopers will be in position statewide on Interstate 10 to remove impaired drivers, reduce crashes, promote seatbelt usage, and deter speeding. In addition, troopers will also focus on drivers who fail to move over to the left hand lane when a law enforcement, emergency, or tow vehicle is parked on the side of the road.