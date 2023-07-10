Multiple Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaMultiple Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

DREVONTAE T BARNES, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $3,000, $1,000, N/A.

 

SHENEKA BRATLON, 41, of Jackson, Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, WGPD.  Bond $10,000, $10,000, $10,000.

 

STEPHEN L CARPENTER, 41, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

KENDRICK R CARTER, 40, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $500.

 

DEVONTA D DEERING, 28, of Lena, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

ANTHONY J DODD, 49, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

GARY E GLADE, 59, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $5,000.

 

SHERANDA N KINCAID, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

MARK D LEE, 31, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Bond Surrender – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond N/A, $424.25, $0.

