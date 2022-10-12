HomeAttalaMultiple Domestic Violence and Possession with Intent to Sell in Leake and Attala

Multiple Domestic Violence and Possession with Intent to Sell in Leake and Attala

ANGELA R ELLIOTT, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond $500.

 

CHRISTOPHER D ERVING, 37, of Kosciusko, Serving Days – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

TONY L FRAZIER, 46, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond N/A, $674.25.

 

THOMAS EDWARD GILES, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID, Felony Hold for Other County, ACSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, N/A.

 

SAVANNAH M HARTLEY, 24, of D’Iberville, Contraband in Prison, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TREMAINE HUGHES, 36, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

DARRELL L JOHNSON, 43, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $35,000, $1,000, $0 X 2, N/A.

 

BRIANNA D KENNEDY, 28, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $674.25, N/A.

 

ALEJANRA KEYES, 33, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

LASHAWN KIMBLE, 30, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.

 

CODY LEE, 25, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, Possession of Marijuana, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $52, $1,174.25, N/A.

 

COURTNEY MCCLENDON, 40, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault – LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DANIEL C MEEKS, 27, of Winona, Forgery with Intent to Defraud, KPD.  Bond $1,288.50.

