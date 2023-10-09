Multiple Rebels earns Top Performer honors for the 2nd week in a row

HomeLeakeMultiple Rebels earns Top Performer honors for the 2nd week in a row

Multiple Leake Academy football players have earned honors for his performances on the field Friday.

Quarterback George Wilcox and wide receivers Matthew Nowell and Ben Jackson were all named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

This was the 3rd time during the 2023 season that Wilcox has received Top Performer recognition and the 2nd time for Nowell.

In the Rebels’ 68-35 win over East Rankin, Wilcox passed for 461 yards and four touchdowns, Nowell caught 9 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson had 7 catches for 134 yards and one touchdown.

The Rebels will host Lamar School for Senior Night this Friday.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.

