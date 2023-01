Multiple Sale of a Controlled Substance and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

JONATHAN BAILEY, 51, of Bailey, DUI – 1st. Bond $1,500.

MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

RACHEL DENISE BELL, 35, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRITTNEY BENAMON, 31, Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $5,000, $0.

PHILLIP BENNETT, 25, of Kebnard, TX, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

TYDERIUS BOLER, 19, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct X 2, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2.

DOYLE ALVIN BROWN, 15, Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0.

TYLER D BUCKLEY, 34, Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO. Bond $50,000 X 2, $10,000, $10,000.

JUNE CLEMONS, 32, Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment X 2, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800 X 2, $0 X 2.