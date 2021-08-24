Murder and Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests

BRIAS J BELL, 21, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

SCOTTIE BELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

BILL CLEMONS, 34, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Improper Lane Usage, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear X 2. Bond $300, $300, $60, $800, $400, $800, $1,000, $0 X 2.

STEVE CUMBERLAND, 48, of Union, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0.

THOMAS EDWARD DAVIS, 56, of Hattiesburg, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

ROBERT EVANS, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

JOHN FRAZIER, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

VENORA GRAHAM, 35, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

CASEY M HORTON, 35, of Union, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMEY C JOHNSON, 32, of Conehatta, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

RAMSAY KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHARLA KING, 31, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $500.

BOBBY MCWILLIAMS, 61, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

RONATHAN CHARLES MEELY, 32, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $2,500, $0.

KEITH C NASH, 34, of Union, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JASON REED, 38, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,000, $2,000.

RICHARD SIMMONS, 35, of Collinsville, Murder. Bond $100,000.