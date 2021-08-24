Home » Local » Murder and Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests

Murder and Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests

BRIAS J BELL, 21, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

SCOTTIE BELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

BILL CLEMONS, 34, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Improper Lane Usage, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear X 2.  Bond $300, $300, $60, $800, $400, $800, $1,000, $0 X 2.

 

STEVE CUMBERLAND, 48, of Union, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

THOMAS EDWARD DAVIS, 56, of Hattiesburg, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

ROBERT EVANS, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JOHN FRAZIER, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

VENORA GRAHAM, 35, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

CASEY M HORTON, 35, of Union, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMEY C JOHNSON, 32, of Conehatta, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

RAMSAY KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHARLA KING, 31, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

BOBBY MCWILLIAMS, 61, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RONATHAN CHARLES MEELY, 32, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $2,500, $0.

 

KEITH C NASH, 34, of Union, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JASON REED, 38, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $1,000, $2,000.

 

RICHARD SIMMONS, 35, of Collinsville, Murder.  Bond $100,000.

