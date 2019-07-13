Neshoba Co. deputies kill suspect who pointed gun

A suspect was killed by Neshoba County sheriff’s deputies after the sheriff says the suspect pointed a gun at them while they were investigating a prior shooting.

Sheriff Tommy Waddell says he and four of his deputies went to a home to investigate a shooting on County Road 301. When they arrived, the sheriff says the victim’s girlfriend gave them conflicting information.

After an hour, deputies went to look at a possible security camera in the home. As they got to that room, they noticed a suspect hiding. The sheriff says the man then pointed a gun at them, and that’s when deputies opened fire, killing the suspect.

Sheriff Waddell says investigators later determined that the woman at the home was in a relationship with both the shooting victim and the suspect who was killed, which could have been the motive in the original shooting.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Waddell says the state crime lab has determined that the deceased suspect was the shooter in the original shooting.