Neshoba County Circuit Clerk Patti Duncan Lee Joins B-Mo in the MO’rning

(Brian Montgomery) To call Neshoba County Circuit Clerk Patti Duncan Lee’s day busy, would be the equivalent of saying our recent temperatures are slightly warm. As Neshoba County voters casts their ballots in the primaries last week, Patti prepared as she always does, knowing that the finish line of her own race was in sight. Patti brings a serious sense of humor to a position that can often find the people who hold it in tears, just ask her…”it doesn’t do any good, but prayer works!”

Patti will be stepping down at the end of the year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll be slowing down. Patti took some time out of her busy schedule to speak with us this morning on the show and we’ll be joining us this Friday for a complete recap of the primaries and will take a look ahead to the runoffs in August. We thank you for making the time for us this morning and you can always count on Boswell Media and Kicks 96 for your election coverage.

Patti Duncan Lee with some words of encouragement for her successor.

Patti Duncan Lee on any big plans she has for retirement.