New Health Officer Wants to Change Mississippi’s Status as Unhealthiest State

Mississippi’s new State Health Officer says it’s a “high calling” to look after the public health concerns of 2.9 million people.   Dr. Dan Edney says he wants to be a catalyst for change.  And he says, in this state, change can’t wait.   Edney says he refuses to accept that it’s our fate to be the unhealthiest population in the nation.   Mississippi continues to struggle with its rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, opioid abuse and maternal-infant mortality.  Edney says health rankings show we’re in 50th place “by a mile”.   He says the challenges are difficult but they can be solved.   With Mississippi making strides in education, Edney says there’s no reason it can’t do the same thing with public health.

