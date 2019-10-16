Newton County School District celebrates “A” grade

The Newton County School District is among Mississippi state schools who received an “A” grade for the 2018-2019 school year. In honor of the achievement, a celebration was thrown earlier today at the elementary school that featured a special guest.

Mississippi state Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright is on the 2019 Celebration of Excellence Tour of all 31 Mississippi school districts that earned an “A” in 2018 and 2019. On Tuesday, Dr. Wright joined the Newton County school district, whose elementary school received an “A” grade for the sixth year in a row.

“Being a very rural community out here, sometimes we don’t think about it, but it was a big deal to have state Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright on campus today to show her support and recognize what we do each day. With that we appreciate her coming and showing gratitude to our students, staff and community,” said NCES Principal Jason Roberson.

Nearly 1,800 students attend school in the district. The Newton County superintendent said it takes extreme effort from each and every one of those students to achieve such high standards.

It takes all the teachers, teacher’s assistants, all our administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and all our faculty working together to achieve the goal of being an “A” school district. They work so hard and we appreciate the things they’ve done to achieve this goal,” said Superintendent J.O. Amis.

Mississippi State Superintendent of Education Dr. Wright said she’s very impressed with the accomplishments of the Newton County School District, as well as the 30 other districts who received “A” grades.

“The focus on instruction is very clear. You don’t get these kinds of scores easily. Our test is a very rigorous test. The standards of learning are the most rigorous they’ve ever had. Our accountability system is a rigorous accountability system so to get an “A” six years in a row is pretty phenomenal,” said Dr. Wright.