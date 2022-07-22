No Shoes, No Shirt..it’s a Problem – Carthage

Friday, July 22, 2022

1:31 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a domestic disturbance on HWY 43 near Red Dog Road.

4:20 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a possible domestic disturbance at a residence on Utah Road near Mapp Road in the Lena area.

5:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a tree blocking the roadway on Red Dog Road near Harkins Road.

12:22 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to Jr. Food Mart to remove an individual causing a disturbance there. A man was reportedly outside with no shirt on, dancing around the parking lot.