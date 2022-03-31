Occupied School Bus Involved in Crash in Leake

9:34 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting vandalism in a building on HWY 35 South just inside the city limits.

10:23 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call reporting possible gunshots heard in the area of Matlock Park.

11:31 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle accident on HWY 35 South near Pleasant Hill Road. No injuries were reported.

1:34 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to a minor two-vehicle accident on North Pearl Street near the post office. No one was injured.

3:01 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Chipley Road.

4:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Welch Road in the Lena area. It was said that an occupied school bus and another vehicle collided there. No injuries were reported.