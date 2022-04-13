HomeLeakeOne in Hospital After Car Crashes into Tree

One in Hospital After Car Crashes into Tree

Tuesday April 12, 2022

11:14 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on McDonald Road near Lena for reports of a suspicious person in the area.

11:45 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to several cows out in a ditch on HWY 35 South near the Walnut Grove area. MS HWY Patrol was notified of the situation and the owner of the cows was contacted.

2:11 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergence Medical Services were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Pilgrim Rest Road. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, injuring one person inside. One person was transported to the hospital.

8:47 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person walking down Ludlow Road near the Lena area.

