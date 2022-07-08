HomeAttalaPetit Larceny and Multiple DUIs and Felony Indictments in Leake and Attala Arrests

Petit Larceny and Multiple DUIs and Felony Indictments in Leake and Attala Arrests

by

DERRICK L HARVEY, 38, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $339.25, $500.

 

ANTONIOUS F HOLLMAN, 29, of Ethel, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

NICKY B HOLMES, 46, of Lena, Public Drunk, WGPD.  Bond $0.

 

EARNEST D HUGHES, 36, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

KENNETH T KIMBLE, 31, of Lena, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHUCK W KINCAID, 50, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DARRELL E MCBEATH, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

JERRY MCCURDY, 49, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

LEANDREW C MCDONALD, 39, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, CPD.  Bond $1,331, N/A.

 

DEUNDRA W MILLER, 49, of Ethel, Speeding, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Tint Violation, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

MIRANDA M MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $0.

 

PAUL W MURDOCK, 51, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

BRANDON A NOEL, 31, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

CONTESSA R REED, 39, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Death in Leake County attributed to COVID-19

Burglary and Many DUIs and Felony Indictments in Attala and Leake

Receiving Stolen Property and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

Shoplifting, Malicious Mischief, and Many DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

Forgery and Multiple DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

Multiple Domestic Violence and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.