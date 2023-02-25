HomeAttalaPetit Larceny, Burglary, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Petit Larceny, Burglary, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

by

THOMAS R REED, 39, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

HASAN SCOTT, 41, of Kosciusko, Hold for Another State, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTHONY SHERMAN, 19, of Walnut Grove, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, LCSO.  Bond $14,000.

 

CORTEZ L SIMMONS, 27, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Tint Violation, KPD.  Bond $2,000, $500.

 

SILVER SIMON JONES, 25, of Brandon, Petit Larceny, Trespassing – Defacing, Altering, or Destroying Posted Notices on Land, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

ZACHARY E SPAULDING, 39, of Ethel, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

SHELBI N SWANTON, 22, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

 

MICHAEL E THRASHER, 36, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

KORTEZ WADE, 25, of Durant, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DUSTIN S WAGGONER, 29, of Morton, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

CHARLES A WILLIAMS, 60, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

RICKIE WINTERS, 54, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Burglary and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling in Leake and Attala

Shooting into a Dwelling and Aggravated Assault on an Officer in Attala and Leake Arrests

Many Disorderly Arrests in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests

Aggravated Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Charges in Leake and Attala