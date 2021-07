Recently elected Philadelphia City officials were sworn in yesterday. Included were Mayor James Young, Ward 1 Alderman Justin Lewis Clearman, Ward 2 Jim Fulton, Ward 3 Democrat James Tatum, Ward 4 Independent Shaun Seales, and Alderman-At-Large is James Carson Waltman. All officials take office today. The next city council meeting is July 6th.

Photo cred) Mandy Eakes Clearman