Philadelphia PD searching for armed robbery suspect- VIDEO



The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The terrifying incident was caught on store surveillance cameras.

The Neshoba Mart, also known as the Spaceway, on Pecan Avenue was robbed in the early morning hours of December 29th. Police said they have no leads on the suspect.

“Described as a tall black male, wearing a hoodie and a mask came in and pointed a gun at the cashier and took an unknown amount of money from her,” said Investigator Wade Akins.

Investigator Akins said luckily no one was hurt, but the cashier, who was alone in the store, was shaken up.

“She stated he came in and threw a pillow case at her and said ‘Give me all the money.’ She handed him the money and he left the store,” said Akins.

Akins said the store is not located in a high crime area, so this is very out of the ordinary. Katelyn Smith, whose mother works at the store agreed. She said she was surprised when she learned what happened.

“It was honestly scary. It really was. I never thought anything like that would happen here, because it never has in all the years she has worked here. I’m hoping they catch the person responsible for it,” said Smith.



If you have any information on this crime, contact the Philadelphia Police Department or your local Crimestoppers.