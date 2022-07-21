Philadelphia Police Department Makes Drug Arrest

HomeLocalPhiladelphia Police Department Makes Drug Arrest

Philadelphia Police Department arrested Shaquille Shumaker of Davis Street after he was found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana along with crack, cocaine, and a gun.

This was Shumaker’s second arrest after being previously apprehended during a twenty-one-person round-up two weeks ago where he was arrested for possession of more than 2 pounds of marijuana. Shumaker is currently in jail at the Winston County Correctional Facility.

Other local law enforcement agencies assisted in this investigation.

 

 

