Philadelphia Police Dept. Back To School Bash Today

Today is the day. The Philadelphia Police Department’s Back-To-School Bash will be at Northside Park. The event will include jumpers, basketballs, face painting, corn hole, dunking booths and more. Burgers, Hot Dogs, Chips, Drinks, Ice Cream and Popsicles will be served. School supplies as well as a grill will be part of a drawing which will take place in the afternoon. Timing of the bash is from10:00am-4:00pm.

*****The initiative will help students and teachers from Philadelphia, Neshoba, and Choctaw Central to receive school supplies for the upcoming school year. Items requested include pencils, folders, binders, back-packs, highlighters, crayons, markers, erasers, rulers, sharpies, composition books, scissors.