Philadelphia’s “Tulu” Griffin to compete in Under Armour All-American Game

The Under Armour All-American Football Game is one of the most elite events for a high school football player to be invited to.

Every year, the top 100 high school football players in the nation are selected by a committee to compete in the annual event held every January in Florida. NFL players like Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and A.J. Green were all selected as Under Armour All-Americans when they were in high school.

Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin is one of the lucky 100 high school seniors that will be competing in this year’s game. The Mississippi State commit will be joined by other elite high school football players from all across the United States, with many committed to Division I programs like himself.

“It’s gonna be cool to meet other kids,” Griffin said. “I don’t like talking much though but I’ll make friends.”

Griffin said he found out “a few months ago” he was selected but confessed he did not know much about it.

“I didn’t know too much about it really,” Griffin said. “I didn’t even know about the All-American Game until last year so I didn’t even think I was going to get picked.”

Griffin’s honorary game jersey will be presented tonight at 6 pm at Harpole Stadium celebrating Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin’s selection to the 2020 Under Armour All-America roster. Pictures begin at 5:30 pm.