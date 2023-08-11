Phone store theft Friday in Philly, police searching for suspects

HomeLocalPhone store theft Friday in Philly, police searching for suspects

Philadelphia Police are investigating a break-in that occurred at Cricket Wireless in the early morning hours of Friday, August 11, 2023.

Officers responded to an alarm call at approximately 4 a.m. at the business and noticed that a glass door was broken.

Philadelphia Police Chief, Eric Lyons says there is surveillance footage that shows two males entering the business and stealing phones and an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers are actively investigating the break-in, but do not currently have any suspects.

