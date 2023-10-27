HomeLeakePhoto Gallery: Leake County Investigator, Jerry Horn presented with Purple Heart by Governor Tate Reeves

Photo Gallery: Leake County Investigator, Jerry Horn presented with Purple Heart by Governor Tate Reeves

Leake County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, Jerry Horn was honored today, October 27, 2023 with a purple heart presented by Governor Tate Reeves.  Investigator Horn was injured in the line of duty on April 26, 2023 during an incident in which an escaped inmate from Hinds County shot at law enforcement and struck Investigator Horn.

Law enforcement officers from around the state attended the ceremony as well as several Carthage and Leake County officials.

Watch a video of the ceremony by clicking here.

