Possible Drug Activity, a Trespasser, and a Woods Fire in Leake

Tuesday 3/21/23

5:19 a.m. – Carthage Police were called by someone walking from Westbrook Apartments on Hy 16 who thought they were being stalked.

6:58 a.m. – Carthage Police assisted a stranded motorist at the intersection of Hy 16 and Hy 35.

7:00 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Hy 35 N.

8:07 p.m. – Ofahoma Fire Department responded to a woods fire on St Ann Road.

8:08 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a person having issues with a child at a residence on Estes Mill Road.

10:52 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a trespasser at a residence on Hy 16 E.

11:42 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about possible drug activity on Plesant Hill Road.