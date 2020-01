Powerball, Mega Millions tickets now available in Mississippi

(AP) People throughout Mississippi can try their luck at massive jackpot games like the Powerball and Mega Millions for the first time.

Those multi-state games went online yesterday at about 1,450 retailers throughout the state, allowing people 21 and older to play.

In 2018, state lawmakers authorized lottery sales to raise money primarily for infrastructure.

Mississippi retailers first began selling scratch-off tickets in November.

List of local lottery retailers:

Philadelphia:



Bobby’s Country Store- 11110 Hwy 16 East, Philadelphia, MS

CEFCO CONVENIENCE STORE #505- 1534 HWY 16 WEST, PHILADELPHIA, MS

JK FOOD MART- 15121 HIGHWAY 16 W, PHILADELPHIA, MS

MAIN STREET JUNCTION 294 W BEACON ST. , PHILADELPHIA, MS

Murphy Oil USA-#5711- 1008 W. Beacon St., Philadelphia, MS

NANCE’S NORTHSIDE SHORTSTOP- 12070 PECAN, PHILADELPHIA, MS 39350

O’NEALS OF PHILADELPHIA- 1006 HOLLAND AVE, PHILADELPHIA, MS 39350

PHILADELPHIA DISCOUNT TOBACCO – 804 HOLLAND AVE, PHILADELPHIA, MS

Carthage: