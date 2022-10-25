HomeAttalaPrison Contraband and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests

Prison Contraband and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

JUDGE C ADAMS, 21, of Lena, DUI – Test Refusal, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $639.25.

 

SHAUN C BEEMON, 25, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

DEANN M COBB, 49, of West, DUI – Test Refusal, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHARLES ERVING, 48, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Use of Credit Cards with Intent to Defraud, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $5,000.

 

DEMARCUS M GRAY, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

JEREMY HARRIS, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

DERRICK A HIGH, 30, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

LAVANIEL JEFFERSON, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

CHRISTINA M KIMBLE, 36, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MARCUS L LANDFAIR, 29, of Tchula, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Possession of Marijuana, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $400, $1,900.

 

RODGER D LEPARD, 69, of Kosciusko, DUI – Test Refusal, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DEMARROUS MCGOWN, 19, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

