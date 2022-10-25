Prison Contraband and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests

JUDGE C ADAMS, 21, of Lena, DUI – Test Refusal, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, CPD. Bond $1,331, $639.25.

SHAUN C BEEMON, 25, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC. Bond N/A.

DEANN M COBB, 49, of West, DUI – Test Refusal, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CHARLES ERVING, 48, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Use of Credit Cards with Intent to Defraud, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

DEMARCUS M GRAY, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD. Bond $10,000.

JEREMY HARRIS, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, CPD. Bond $0.

DERRICK A HIGH, 30, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

LAVANIEL JEFFERSON, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

CHRISTINA M KIMBLE, 36, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MARCUS L LANDFAIR, 29, of Tchula, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $1,000, $400, $1,900.

RODGER D LEPARD, 69, of Kosciusko, DUI – Test Refusal, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

DEMARROUS MCGOWN, 19, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $639.25.