PSC Charges Two Telemarketers $235,000 in No-Call Violations

Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that the Mississippi Public Service Commission has charged two telemarketers with violations of the Mississippi No-Call law.

The PSC’s investigation found that these two companies made 47 illegal calls to Mississippians. Should these entities be found to have violated the No-Call law, they are subject to a combined total of $235,000 in fines. Notices of alleged violations have been recently filed against Subscription Ink Co. and Long Distance Gurus, LLC

“Our staff will continue to do everything they can to actively seek out companies and individuals who continue to violate our No-Call law. Other companies should take these fines as a warning sign that we remain vigilant and will ultimately bring those who violate it to justice. These illegal calls against the innocent people of our state will stop,” said Commissioner Presley.

Presley encouraged Mississippians to download the PSC’s new smartphone app, which can be found by searching “PSC No-Call” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Marketplace. The app allows citizens to immediately report calls to the PSC from their cell phones. Also, landline phones can be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722. A charge is an allegation in an enforcement action. The companies involved in this investigation will be afforded all rights of due process of law.