Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake

DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,331.

 

DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0.

 

DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $400, $0.

 

JAMIE D TRIPLETT, 39, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, WGPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

DAVONTA J TURNER, 21, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, KPD.  Bond $1,900, $400.

 

RAYSHON L VEASLEY, 22, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, KPD.  Bond $20,000, $2,500, $1,000.

 

BENJAMIN L VIVIANS, 43, of Lena, Felony Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ZACHAR6Y S WAGGENER, 22, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Malicious Mischief, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $500.

 

GREGORY WARD, 60, of Santa Barbara, CA, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $0.

 

TOMEKA L WARE, 46, of Ridgeland, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CLEARANCE WINDOM, 30, of Walnut Grove, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets, LCSO.  Bond $500.

