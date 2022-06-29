Receiving Stolen Property and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

HomeAttalaReceiving Stolen Property and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

DAKOTA K JEFFERSON, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418, $418.

 

TEVIN A JOHNSON, 27, of Lena, Warrant, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

KENNETH R MCBRIDE, 33, of McCool, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JULIUS R MILLS, 40, of Carthage, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

RONALD L MORROW, 70, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets / Impeding Traffic, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

JAMES S MOSS, 48, of Carthage, Malicious Mischief, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

SYLVIA R MOSS, 48, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $2,000, $1,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER D MUNGON, 31, of Durant, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KACIE L SABBATINI, 39, of Clinton, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $168, $628, $218, $389.25.

 

LARRY B WELLMAKER, 61, of Louisville, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, KPD.  Bond $10,000.

