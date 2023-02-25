HomeLeakeReckless Driver, A Dog Bite, and a Pine Straw Fire in Leake

Reckless Driver, A Dog Bite, and a Pine Straw Fire in Leake

Friday 2/24/23

 

8:03 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to remove someone from a property on Freeny Road.

8:58 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a heavy truck hitting road signs on Hy 16 at HY 35.

11:55 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver heading into Leake from Attala County on Hy 35.

4:05 p.m. Leake Deputies checked a dog bit victim at Baptist Medical Center on Hy 16.

6:59 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Ebeneezer Road.

7:50 p.m. – Carthage Fire responded to a pine straw fire on Whit Alford Road.

