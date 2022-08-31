Rollover Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler in Carthage Wednesday Morning

HomeLeakeRollover Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler in Carthage Wednesday Morning

Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to Hwy 16 at approximately 8:34 a.m. for a roll-over accident involving an 18-wheeler.

Carthage Assistant Chief of Police, Mike Williams tells Kicks96 News that the accident happened when an SUV pulled out from Barnett Street in front of an 18-wheeler that was traveling eastbound on Hwy 16 West.

The driver of the 18-wheeler swerved to miss the SUV, but the trailer of the truck struck it. When the driver of the 18-wheeler swerved to come back, the truck and trailer overturned.

The roadway was blocked for a while until the 18-wheeler could be moved.

Officers on scene said that both drivers walked away with no major injuries.

