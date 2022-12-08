Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake

Thursday, December 8, 2022

7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported.

8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on North Pearl St. when a child ran away from home to keep from going to school. The child was quickly located and sent to school.

12:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies and EMS responded to a call from a residence on Union Rd reporting that someone had been bitten by a dog. The person bitten was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

12:56 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to an out of control grass fire that spread into the woods on Robinson Rd in the Renfroe area.