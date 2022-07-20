HomeLocalSale of Narcotics and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

Sale of Narcotics and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN ALFORD, 55, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JENNIFER DIANE ALVAREZ, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH BARNETT, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHERMAN JERMAR BELL, 26, of Conehatta, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear X 2.  Bond $800, $0 X 2.

 

TIMOTHY NICHOLAS BUNN, 41, of Ackerman, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

RONALD J BURRAGE, 54, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $400.

 

ALBERT CLEMONS, 42, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JERRY CLEMONS, 57, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHAD CUMBERLAND, 33, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 3, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $15,000 X 3, $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

AUSTIN C DIXON, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold – Circuit Court, P&P.  Bond $0, $0.

 

QUALEE L FRYER, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $0.

