Sale of Narcotics and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN ALFORD, 55, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JENNIFER DIANE ALVAREZ, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSEPH BARNETT, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHERMAN JERMAR BELL, 26, of Conehatta, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear X 2. Bond $800, $0 X 2.

TIMOTHY NICHOLAS BUNN, 41, of Ackerman, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

RONALD J BURRAGE, 54, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond $400.

ALBERT CLEMONS, 42, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JERRY CLEMONS, 57, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHAD CUMBERLAND, 33, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 3, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $15,000 X 3, $0.

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

AUSTIN C DIXON, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold – Circuit Court, P&P. Bond $0, $0.

QUALEE L FRYER, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $0.