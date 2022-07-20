Sale of Narcotics and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN ALFORD, 55, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
JENNIFER DIANE ALVAREZ, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.
CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
JOSEPH BARNETT, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
SHERMAN JERMAR BELL, 26, of Conehatta, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear X 2. Bond $800, $0 X 2.
TIMOTHY NICHOLAS BUNN, 41, of Ackerman, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.
RONALD J BURRAGE, 54, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond $400.
ALBERT CLEMONS, 42, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.
JERRY CLEMONS, 57, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.
CHAD CUMBERLAND, 33, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 3, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $15,000 X 3, $0.
CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.
AUSTIN C DIXON, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold – Circuit Court, P&P. Bond $0, $0.
QUALEE L FRYER, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $0.