12:43 pm – Carthage Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire across the street from Wiggins Loop Road. Caller advised that the fire had started to catch nearby trees on fire.

1:47 pm – Officials received a 911 call about a woods fire at the intersection of Highway 16 West and the Natchez Trace.

4:18 pm – Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a grass fire on Hooper Mill Creek Road.