Several Landed in Lockup for Selling Drugs in Leake

Ten people were arrested for the sale of controlled substances in Leake County on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Charges include: sale of cocaine, sale of methamphetamine, sale of MDMA, sale of hydrocodone, and sale of crack-cocaine.

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Carthage Police Department, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Leake County Constables, Philadelphia Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal’s to make the arrests.