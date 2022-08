On Monday at 9:31pm, officers were called to Red Dog Road for a report of shots being heard. Persons in the vehicle were later reported to have been shooting at a residence. Officers pursued a maroon Dodge Charger onto Hwy 35.

At 9:34pm, a caller stated that they were transporting a suspected overdose to Baptist – Leake, if officers noticed them speeding. Caller was advised to put his flashers on.